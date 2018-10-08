EFF must get experience before risking economy.

The EFF isn't absolutely "ready to govern" as Shivambu posits. The EFF might be doing very well on campuses of higher learning and training, but that isn't a guarantee of votes in the 2019 general elections.

The EFF should fight to be the second-biggest political party and gain some experience before it risks our lives and our country's economy.

And, the EFF is experiencing its own internal conflicts, hence Shivambu had to warn members, "We do not want factionalists and gossipers in the EFF."

There is no political party without divergent ideas - but claiming the EFF will govern next year is a silly joke which isn't even funny. Let these parties go into a coalition and perhaps they will deliver.

Sam Difoe Magana, Dennilton, Limpopo