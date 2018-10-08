Sign of sick society where pupils' bravery is looting.

It can only happen in a sick and dying society where kids beat up their parents. Pupils have become tormentors of their educators on a daily basis. Few people and organisations come out to condemn this barbaric behaviour that will lead to a mass exodus of our educators to fields where they will be valued. That will leave pupils with fewer educators, resulting in the further decline of our education standards.

We salute their bravery when they lead in looting tuckshops of foreign nationals. We salute them when they lead in vandalising government properties and infrastructure during protests over service delivery failures and electricity outages.

We are quick to blame those instilling discipline in our communities and schools. We are a sick society busy destroying our own youth in many ways like selling them drugs, leading them to prostitution and we expect a brighter future.

Moses Zola Manake, Roodekrans