EFF loses fight over breathalyser tests for councillors

The EFF in Emfuleni municipality wants councillors to go through breathalyser tests ahead of council meetings.

But, the red berets' proposal, tabled as a motion, was shot down in council yesterday. It came as the party accuses mayor Jacob Khawe of having touched the bottle ahead of the state of the municipality address in June.

EFF councillor Mpho Motaung said they left before the speech started as they felt Khawe came to the event "drunk". He said it was important that councillors were tested for alcohol before council meetings.

"We respect ourselves and the community. We are saying let's do the right thing going forward by doing a breathalyser testing before council and any other programme related to council," Motaung said yesterday.