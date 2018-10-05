Words used to hurt a reminder of our long and painful history

That Julius Malema is in the habit of rubbing people up the wrong way every now and then is an established fact.

For the record, I have over the past few years - even when he was still president of the ANC Youth League - crossed swords with him on a number of issues.

But his effervescence does not justify anyone insulting him, especially if the epithet is couched in racial supremacist language.

I therefore welcome the decision by management of @Hot91.9fm to fire Sasha Martinengo, one of their DJs, for referring to the EFF leader as a monkey.

That Martinengo has since apologised for the slur is cold comfort to Malema and many black people who justifiably took offence.

As a media person, Martinengo is familiar with the country's laws pertaining to hate speech. Even if the DJ thought the motormouth politician deserved a dressing down, he had to think carefully about how to phrase his opprobrium.