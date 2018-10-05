Bid to bar EFF from Hot 91.9 FM studios fails

However, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said it would not be in the interest of justice to grant such an order in the absence and without the knowledge of the EFF.

"The due process of the court cannot be curtailed, but this is an extraordinary case, in extraordinary times and circumstances.

"However, it would not be in the interest of justice not to give notice to the respondent. I have never heard of a court acceding to such a request," Mokgoatlheng said.

Martinengo, who was dismissed this week, labelled Malema "a monkey" on the breakfast show on Tuesday.

The station's managing director, Lloyd Madurai, testified that he was intimidated by two members of the EFF who visited him at the office on Wednesday, a few hours before the party laid crimen injuria charges against Martinengo.

Madurai said EFF members requested Martinengo's personal information but he refused as it was against the law.

"On the day of the incident, one of the party members who identified himself as a general came to see me and wanted to know what was being done about the presenter.

"I told him his contract had been terminated and he said this was good because if we hadn't acted they would have acted," Madurai said.