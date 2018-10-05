The survey was based on interviews of 3 900 respondents where 1‚300 adult South Africans were interviewed per month through face-to-face interviews on computer tablets. The results cover the period between July and end September 2018.

Meanwhile the proportion of South Africans who believe the country is heading in the wrong direction grew from 55% to 65%‚ while those who believe the country is heading in the right direction dropped from 37% to 28%.

“Perceptions around to the state of the economy and the prospects of an economic recovery contributed to the belief that the country is heading in the wrong direction. The biggest challenge for Ramaphosa is whether he will be able to manage this economic crisis and retain the public’s confidence into the 2019 elections‚ as much more time may be needed to fix the deep-rooted problems that face him‚” found the survey.

SA went into a technical recession last month. “During the first two quarters of 2018‚ the perception that the country is heading in the right direction grew from 19% in Quarter 2 of 2017 to 37% in Quarter 2 of 2018 while a year ago (Quarter 2 of 2017)‚ three-quarters of South Africans believed the country was off on the wrong track ...”

Perceptions of a weakening economy and deteriorating personal living conditions continued in the third quarter of 2018‚ with only one-quarter (26%) of SA adults reported an improvement in their personal living conditions. This indicator has declined since the first quarter of 2018‚ where it stood at 28%. Many South Africans remain hopeful about their personal futures‚ however‚ with about 60% saying they believe that their livelihoods will improve over the next 12 months.

There is however slightly less optimism about the national economy’s prospects‚ with 52% of South Africans believing it will improve in the next 12 months.

Trust levels in state institutions including those established to support SA's democracy like the public protector and Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are plummeting. With just months before the next general elections‚ trust in the IEC dropped to an all-time low of 52% in the last quarter from the highs of 72% after the 2016 local government elections.