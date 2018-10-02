Letters

Let's remove rapists from society to tackle scourge

By Reader Letter - 02 October 2018 - 08:18
The grotesque rape of a six-year-old in the toilets of a Pretoria restaurant has prompted serious soul-searching.

The gravity of this heinous crime depicts hair-raising, beastly and unparalleled behaviour. This animal must be removed from society.

He depicts extreme mental perversion not worthy of human condonation.

The rape culture cannot be allowed to continue without drastic consequences for perpetrators.

Rape, which occurs every 26 seconds in our land, continues to shroud us in shame. SA has one of the highest rape incidents in the world.

Our courts and the criminal justice system need to instil faith in society by adopting a zero-tolerance policy.

Farouk Araie

Actonville, Benoni

