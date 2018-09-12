Reported rape cases on the rise

The woman said Ndlovu had lured her to his rented room where he raped and assaulted her.

"He pulled me, demanded that I kiss him and I refused. He then bit my lip. In my attempt to flee, I climbed a wall but it collapsed and I fell.

"He hit me with a brick and assaulted me with fists. He then dragged me back to the room where he threatened me with a knife before he raped me," she said.

The woman said neighbours who heard her screams came to her rescue.

She said prior to Ndlovu's sentencing, the court asked her what sentence she wanted him to serve.

"I told the court that I would like him to be sentenced to 10 years. I thought at the time that 10 years would be enough time for me to heal but I think I was wrong.

"Though he is behind bars, the incident still haunts me. I am afraid of walking in the street at night. I struggle to open up to people who propose love to me. I am no longer myself," she said.