No one race owns face of crime

What is the face of crime? When someone is raped, murdered or hijacked, what is the image of the perpetrator that effortlessly comes to mind?

South Africa has for years now being pummelled senseless by a relentless crime wave that has exposed those in power often as clueless as to what to do about it.

A little more than a month ago, minister of police Bheki Cele sat in parliament with the SA Police Service top brass to make public horrifying crimes statistics - among them a numbing 57-a-day murders and about 110 rapes daily.

It was a repeat of a yearly ritual that appears to serve little other than feed our fears and paranoia about a monster many of us cannot do much to fight off as it gorges on us one family, one individual at a time.

The paranoia and fear now so prevalent is understandable given that which confronts the law-abiding citizenry, more so the most vulnerable among them - women and children.

At the moment, the nation is still reeling in shock at the news of the most gruesome rape stories imaginable.

Of all places readily associated with rape - the home, dark alleys, and nowadays, even public transport such as taxis - who would have thought a restaurant would perfectly fit in?