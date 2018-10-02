Attacks on social media unwarranted

Like many modern innovations, social media has made life a bit easier for people around the globe.

We all can connect with loved ones and the wider world at a fraction of the cost of what it would have been in the absence of these wonder tools.

Celebrities use them to connect with their fans, governments use them to communicate with people, businesspeople utilise them to sell their products, and so on.

However, the use of social media in SA is increasingly becoming a heartless platform where people get attacked for no reason.

Some users on Twitter, especially, are uncaring people who stop at nothing to fuel hate or start a fight. They never pause to ask if they have their facts right before attacking a person.

Cyberbullying has also become the order of the day.