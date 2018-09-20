Age restriction may curb the scourge of pupils assaulting, killing teachers
The disgusting scourge of pupils assaulting and stabbing teachers must be nipped in the bud.
If you look at the majority of incidents they are perpetrated by boys and girls in the ages between 16-20. What does this say to the authorities?
We don't have a school-going age limit in South Africa, which explicitly state the age at which one must be done with high school.
This would simply mean that if at 18 years you are not done with grade 12 you should be forced to finish your studies by correspondence or through an adult literacy curriculum.
In fact, how can one be 17 years old and still be in grade 10?
That, obviously, shows that the pupil has been either failing grades or has not been continuously in a school environment, hence the propensity not to obey the rules and assault or disrespect teachers.
Those may seem like drastic measures but I believe age restriction would assist in curbing this scourge by eliminating over-age pupils who feel they can bully even their teachers.
If one 17-year-old stabs and kills a teacher, they deprive more than 30 pupils the opportunity to learn.
Education is a right, yes, but where is the line drawn? Rights come with responsibility and that must never be downplayed.
Zakes Nakedi
Ennerdale