Ex tells of how 'killer' wife stole her man

The ex-wife of slain businessman Caswell Maseko has told of the double pain she suffered after her high school sweetheart was taken away from her.

Thembisile Masanabo dropped a bombshell when she told Sunday World yesterday that the woman who stands accused of killing the father of her five-year-old son snatched him from her back in 2013 following an adulterous relationship.

Masanabo, 29, said as if that was not enough, Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko had now taken Maseko permanently away from her and her son by allegedly stabbing him to death last Saturday.

She said even though Maseko had divorced her to move on with Makhalemele-Maseko, she never stopped loving him and remained a part of his family.

"She took him away from me and married him and now she took him away from me and my son forever," Masanabo, said.

"My son has been asking questions I can't even answer and I hope we find strength to move on," she said.

"Caswell knew how much I loved him even after he divorced me. That is why I remained close to his family," she said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE