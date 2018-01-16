Boy accused of killing teacher makes first court appearance
A 15-year-old Northern Cape pupil accused of killing his teacher for allegedly failing him will remain in a place of safety for several days before his next court appearance.
The Grade 8 pupil accused of stabbing 42-year-old Kingston Vhiya appeared at Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for murder.
The case has been postponed to January 22.
The accused allegedly entered Vhiya’s house on Saturday and attacked him and damaged windows.
The deceased was a teacher at Bosele Middle School in the Northern Cape and the accused was one of his pupils.
Police spokeswoman Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said Vhiya was stabbed with a sharp object and he died in hospital.
Sadtu provincial secretary Fikile Ntathu said the union was shocked by the incident.
“It’s painful that a teacher has lost his life in this manner. It’s more painful that a pupil is allegedly responsible for his death. As Sadtu we are deeply disturbed by this incident and we feel for both families‚” said Ntathu.
Ntathu said Sadtu will visit the family of the late teacher and that of the accused this week to offer support.
“This incident highlights our repeated call to parents to play an active role in the learning and teaching of their children. Discipline must first be installed at home. Parents must assist teachers in moulding highly disciplined children that could positively benefit our communities.
“We won’t take sides on this but we expect justice to be served‚” he said.
The spokesperson for the Northern Cape department of education could not be reached for comment.