Father of quintuplets ‘dumped’ fiancée

While the country celebrated the news of the birth of a set of quintuplets last week, a Johannesburg bride-to-be was reeling in shock after learning through the media that the lucky father was actually her fiancé.

Sowetan has learnt from well placed sources that the woman had been planning a white wedding with Joe Buthelezi who made headlines after his partner gave birth to five infants at the Clinix Botshelong-Empilweni Private Hospital in Vosloorus on September 6.

However, Buthelezi denied the allegations that he had been planning a wedding.

“I had paid lobola during the year indicated [2014], but I am not in a relationship with her anymore. There were no plans for a wedding. I am devoting my life and energy to the mother of my five kids,” Buthelezi said on Wednesday.

The woman’s relative told Sowetan that she had suffered immense stress after reading the articles that Buthelezi was the father of the quints.