Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation new CEO, Mmabatho Maboya, chats to us

Mmabatho Maboya has come a long way, from working on the shop floor of a computer company to being at the helm of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF).

The 35-year-old mother of two boys was named the new CEO of the foundation, a job she landed after many career changes in her life. Maboya replaces Donne Nicol, who had been CEO since 2015.

We met Maboya at the foundation’s plush offices in Sandton. We had to wait a while as she concluded her morning meetings for what was supposed to be a 30-minute interaction.

Maboya is passionate about supporting disadvantaged communities and black entrepreneurs and this became evident as our interview with her progresses.

She has changed careers many times in her life, always moving into a space that would give her what she loves the most – working with people and finding solutions that last.

Born in Mamelodi, in Pretoria, Maboya completed matric in 1998 and then went to the University of Free State to study towards a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree majoring in statistics and geography.

She had initially wanted to study agriculture, but did not enjoy certain aspects of the course. “In my first year I did a BSc in agriculture majoring in food science, but then I hated the laboratory, chemistry and all that, so I switched to geography,” Maboya says.

Taking this career path would become crucial ingredient for the executive that she has now become.

In 2002, she secured a job at a manufacturing plant in Pretoria that produces computer boards. Her task at the plant was to find ways to optimise product manufacturing.

Maboya spent two and a half years at the firm. In 2005, she joined the Ngwathe municipality in the Free State as operations manager responsible for water. There, she was able to use the knowledge she had gained studying geography as she had to deal with many environmental issues.