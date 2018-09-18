Magashule is killing what's left of the ANC

After denials and counter denials, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has finally admitted to meeting former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel last week.

It took him more than 48 hours to come out publicly and confirm the meeting, however, he tried hard to convince the nation the meeting was not about destabilising the ruling party.

As the party's head of administration, Magashule's conduct leaves much to be desired. His meeting with Zuma suggests there is something the former Free State premier is hiding.

As Fikile Mbalula said ahead of the elective conference in Nasrec in December: "If Magashule becomes the secretary-general of the ANC, he will kill what's left of the party."

With Magashule at the helm at Luthuli House, opposition parties need not worry about how to destroy the governing party.

Kiekie Mboweni

Nkowankowa