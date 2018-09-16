DA to question Ramaphosa's R370-billion Chinese 'gift'

The DA says it will submit parliamentary questions to the Presidency as well as Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to establish the full details of the terms and conditions attached to a “gift” of R370-billion that President Ramaphosa has apparently “negotiated” with China.

DA shadow deputy minister of finance Alf Lees said on Sunday that recent media reports indicated that the Chinese government had promised this multi-billion rand “gift” to South Africa as some sort of stimulus package.

“It would be naive in the extreme to think that this ‘gift’ from the Chinese comes with no strings attached.