Political killings 'a thing of the past' - Bheki Cele

Magaqa's death - along with a raft of others - was probed as part of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political slayings in the province, which finished its work earlier this year. The commission's report has been completed and is expected to be released by the end of the month.

Cele said that the province had become synonymous with bloodshed.

"There was a time when every weekend an ANC figure was killed. it became the norm that political figures were being killed in this province," he said.

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa established an inter-ministerial task team to deal with the spate of murders.

"The [law enforcement] task team comprises of 126 members and what was different is that it became a large team that worked together.

"This team is two months [into its work] and has worked very closely to address issues which were problematic in the past. The withdrawal of cases, which was a huge problem, has been brought to nought because we have prosecutors who advise and guide the arrests," Cele said.