Mantashe wants charter finalised

The third version of the Mining Charter will be finalised and debated in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, ahead of its implementation, says mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

The third version of the charter, which sets transformation and development goals for the industry, has been extensively debated since Mantashe was appointed to his post in February. He replaced the discredited Mosebenzi Zwane, who oversaw an initial version of the third charter that was roundly criticised by mining companies, investors and lawyers.

After extending the public comment period on the draft charter to the end of August, 126 more submissions were made and these have been considered, Mantashe said on Friday, adding that his team has been “locked in a room” for five days, and will be over the weekend, to finalise the document for today.

“After [the cabinet meeting], we are running,” Mantashe said on the sidelines of a mining technology exhibition.

Mantashe has used that draft charter as the basis for talks since February, drawing on the comments from Minerals Council SA, labour and communities, as well as financial institutions.