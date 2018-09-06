Abuse is not one-sided

The endless loose talk that only men abuse and kill their women is malicious and lacks any concrete evidence. The fact is men abuse and kill their wives, wives also abuse and kill their husbands. We must find the reason behind these killings and abuses.

A young male engineer William Maseko has been murdered and his young wife is in jail for the crime.

In good faith let us all come together and holistically understand why such killings and abuses are taking place.

We have tempered with the family values and structure hence marriage is no longer a passport to good life but sometimes it can be hellish.

Let us visit our values to check where we went wrong and fix these wrongs. Our families have been split apart by government policies which negate certain values. The endless love for money and control also contribute to these abuse and killings.

Ephraim B Nkomo

Soweto