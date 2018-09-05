South Africa

Lawyer accused of husband's murder remanded

By Zoë Mahopo - 05 September 2018 - 11:18
Lawyer accused of husband's murder remanded.
Lawyer accused of husband's murder remanded.
Image: 123RF/ rclassenlayouts

The bail application of a 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband to death has been postponed to September 13 in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband Caswell Maseko,30, who died of stabbing in their home last Saturday. 

Maseko's friends and colleagues picketed outside the court building wearing white T-shirts with the words "Team No Bail" written on them. 

Lawyer suspected of stabbing husband to death hands herself over

A 26-year-old lawyer has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old husband to death.
News
20 hours ago

Trevor Mashego, who was among the protesters, said: "We want justice. Caswell was a good person. He was respectful and he was never violent."  

Mashego said he was one of the first people to rush to the couple's home after the incident happened. 

"All I saw was blood in the passage…I could not go inside. I turned back. It was very traumatic," he said. 

Lawyer due in court over husband's murder

A 26-year-old lawyer is expected to appear in court on Wednesday‚ after being arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old husband ...
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Explainer: What the recession means for SA
X