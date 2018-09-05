Lawyer accused of husband's murder remanded.

The bail application of a 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband to death has been postponed to September 13 in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband Caswell Maseko,30, who died of stabbing in their home last Saturday.

Maseko's friends and colleagues picketed outside the court building wearing white T-shirts with the words "Team No Bail" written on them.