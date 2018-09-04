Lawyer suspected of stabbing husband to death hands herself over

A 26-year-old lawyer has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old husband to death.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the woman was arrested on Monday after her lawyer brought her into the Witbank police station.

Hlathi said a murder docket was opened and the woman was expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He said the murder happened inside the couple’s home on Saturday morning.

The woman allegedly fled the scene following the incident. Hlathi said the woman’s car was found somewhere in Pretoria at the weekend before she was arrested. He declined to give further details, saying the case was still under investigation.

However people on social media had already begun sharing pictures of the 26-year-old and her husband while identifying them by their names.

Before the arrest of the suspect, Miles Nkosi had posted on Facebook during the weekend asking members of the public to assist the family in locating the suspect. The post was accompanied by pictures of the couple and a young child.

“The [surname withheld] family is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the lady in the below pictures. She is an alleged suspect in our brother Casswell’s brutal killing…” he wrote.