Unapologetic Ringo sings EFF praises

Ringo Madlingozi has rung in changes in his political allegiances and is not shy to nail his colours to the mast.

The legendary Afro-pop musician has ditched the ANC that he said he supported all his life and swapped the black, green and gold for the red beret of the EFF.

The star of Ndiyagodola fame said he was an active ANC member in the Buccleuch branch for 12 years and before that spent years as a supporter growing up in Cape Town and moving to Johannesburg.

Madlingozi said he joined the EFF because of the party's ideology about free tertiary education and the equal distribution of land. The singer further explained that he did not have a position, he was just an ordinary Fighter.

"Everyone always knew that I care about people on the ground. I represent the struggles of black people in my music," Madlingozi said.

"This move did not shock people because I have been fighting the struggle for years. Joining EFF was the best decision I have made to continue fighting."

Lately, Madlingozi has been sharing his activism and campaigns with the Julius Malema-led party. It has not been without attack and criticism.

He said his detractors have warned him that this public stance would come back to haunt him, but he is not fazed.