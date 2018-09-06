'Wife assaulted before killing man'

The Mpumalanga lawyer who allegedly stabbed her husband to death at the weekend was apparently assaulted by the man before the incident.

This was according to one of the security guards at the residential complex where 26-year-old Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko lived with her husband, Caswell Maseko, who she's accused of killing.

The guard, who asked not to be named, said the couple had a heated argument a moment before the incident on Saturday morning. He said Maseko and his wife arrived home in separate cars around 3am.