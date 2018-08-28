ANC messed up Sobukwe funeral

PAC founding president Mangaliso Robert Sobukwe said we must fight for the right to call our soul our own. What PAC and Apla members did in Graaff-Reinet during the funeral of Mama Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe was fighting for the soul of the PAC and to call our soul our own.

If we had allowed the ANC to take over the funeral service of Mama Sobukwe from her family and the PAC, it would have been tantamount to engaging in debauchery.

The ANC government ignored instructions from the Sobukwe family and the PAC on how to conduct the funeral service. They even had the temerity to conduct the funeral service according to ANC rituals.

The SA anthem is an abomination to the PAC, and the SA flag has colours of the illuminati which is blasphemous to the PAC. The party has never sought or desired to conduct funeral services of ANC members. So why do they think they have the God-ordained right to conduct funeral services of members of the PAC, especially the wife of Robert Sobukwe?