PAC exile's daughter meets her SA family

The dream of a heart-warming homecoming which has been in the making for decades has finally come true for an Orange Farm family.

German citizen Melinda Breitkopf, who went searching for the family of her Struggle stalwart father Mpikeleli Alpheus Kubeka, is the first of his six children to meet her South African family since her father left the country in 1976.

"It was an unbelievable moment to meet my family for the first time. We were all crying and screaming, it was a beautiful moment," Breitkopf said.

Last year, Sowetan reported on Breitkopf's successful use of Facebook to find the Kubeka family. She said within two weeks her uncle, Banele Kubeka, had contacted her with a picture of her father's dompas to prove his relation to him.

"I just knew when I saw the picture that I had found home," Breitkopf said.