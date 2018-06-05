Policy on history is bad, ill-advised

The article in the Sowetan on making history compulsory in schools, June 1 2018, refers.

I am a strong advocate for a balanced approach towards the teaching of natural and social sciences. But the latest pronouncement by the minister of basic education that government is contemplating making history compulsory takes the crown for being naive. The ANC is once again contemplating what seems to be a futile policy. If there is anything that takes the trophy for being short-sighted is making history compulsory.

This thing of making history compulsory is ill-advised and counter-productive with dire consequences for societal development.

It's simple, people must be allowed to study history or maths out of love and not compulsion. We all have different interests.

Even if history is made compulsory, it is not going to resolve the question of racism. The home remains the setting where racism is instilled in the minds of the innocent children. That's where racism must be fought.