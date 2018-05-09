Private sector commitments may help the education department overcome part of the budget shortfall it faces for upgrading school infrastructure‚ minister Angie Motshekga said on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed school infrastructure high on the agenda after the death of five-year-old Viwe Jali in a school pit latrine‚ instructing Motshekga to audit the state of school infrastructure and provide him with a plan to fix the problem by mid-June.

Speaking to reporters ahead of her budget vote speech to parliament‚ Motshekga said the cuts to the education budget were due to the constrained fiscal environment and the need to find money to fund free higher education for students from poor and working class households after then-president Zuma’s announcement in December.