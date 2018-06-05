Youth tired of lip service by the government, all they need to see is action

For the past few years in South Africa there has been youth indabas, youth stakeholder engagements, youth parliaments and youth summits in order to listen, adjudicate and address challenges young people are facing.

Moreover, young people participated in different commissions whereby different issues were deliberated and resolutions taken.

It is with great shock to learn that President Cyril Ramaphosa is also intending to host such gatherings this year for the purpose of listening to youth-related challenges. The awkward part is that during such gatherings, the government does not disclose what it has done with the previous youth commissions' resolutions.

The government should at least provide us with a brief summary of resolutions it took emanating from such previous gatherings.