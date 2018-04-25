The National Teaching Awards: giving teachers respect and recognition

Since their inauguration in 2000, The National Teaching Awards (NTA) have become a significant and memorable event on the department of basic education's calendar.

This year's awards ceremony was held at the Sandton Convention Centre where invited guests and dignitaries were addressed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

"Through this prestigious event we pay homage to the men and women whose selfless dedication to the profession of teaching outshines the rest," said Motshekga, adding "teachers are in the frontline of the war against ignorance, poverty and backwardness".

Motshekga said the awards are not a stand-alone project but are integral part of the department’s named, Teacher Appreciation and Support Programme (TASP), which is aimed at ensuring that the celebration of teachers is not a once-off event.

