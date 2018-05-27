The South African Council of Educators (SACE) has not been able to check the names of potential teachers who might be sex pests against the National Register for Sex Offenders or the Child Protection Register.

SACE‚ the professional council for educators‚ only started making requests to access the registers last year.

This was revealed in a reply to a question posed by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“Today marks the start of Child Protection Week and the admission by SACE that they have never checked teachers against the registers is a damning indictment against the body as well as the Minister of Basic Education‚ Angie Motshekga‚” DA member on the parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education Sonja Boshoff said.

She said this admission by SACE meant that for at least 10 years‚ people who were not fit to teach children might have been granted licences to do just that because SACE had not complied with the law and checked these vital registers.