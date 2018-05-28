Letters

Legacy of IFP leader does not include spilling blood

By Reader Letter - 28 May 2018 - 08:11
26/07/2016 IFP supporters marching to a rally at a community hall in Elandskop near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu Natal to be addressed by party leadey Mangosuthu Buthelezi campaign ahead of the August 3 municipal elections.
Image: Thulani Mbele

I would like to appeal to IFP members about the foreign political culture that is slowly and gradually creeping in.

The issue of intra-party killings or solving problems through the barrel of the gun is not in the DNA of party president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

He is on record for having opposed any form of violence.

He believed in talks and negotiations during the Struggle against apartheid.

It is against this background that I appeal to Inkatha members and leaders not to destroy their leader's legacy of finding a common solution.

This is the most powerful weapon in neutralising those who do not share a similar view with you. It creates friendship and trust. You are therefore challenged to emulate your leader instead of resorting to spilling blood.

Nzwakazi Nombasa Mpinga-Siziba

Grahamstown

