Mashaba removes IFP man from Joburg mayoral committee

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has removed Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor Mzobanzi Ntuli as the Member of Mayoral Committee responsible for housing and replaced him with Meshack van Wyk of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

Mashaba’s office made the announcement on Monday‚ as the mayor said his decision was effective from the May 18.

Mashaba said Ntuli inherited a housing department that was performing poorly and with a legacy of corruption - and despite Ntuli’s “best efforts” the department’s performance has not improved.

“While this is primarily a function of the administration of this department‚ it is going to require different leadership to effect the turnaround of this critical function in the city. Access to affordable housing represents one of the greatest needs of our residents in the city‚ and it is a priority of the multi-party government to reverse the legacy of landlessness and dispossession that continues in the city today. This legacy persists in the proliferation of land occupation and backyard dwellings throughout the city.