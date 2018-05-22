Mashaba sacks housing chief for poor delivery

Sacked IFP councillor Mzobanzi Ntuli would have taken 300 years to eradicate the housing backlog in Johannesburg if his current delivery rate is anything to go by.

This was the view of EFF leader in Johannesburg Musa Novela yesterday after mayor Herman Mashaba showed Ntuli the door for poor performance. Ntuli became the fourth member of the mayoral committee to be sacked by Mashaba in 20 months since the DA-led coalition administration took office.

Novela said Ntuli presided over one of the "most underperforming departments" in Johannesburg.

"We do respect the mayor's prerogative to choose who's in his executive, but the housing department had only managed to build 1089 houses in the 2017/18 financial year, while the city [of Johannesburg] has a backlog of 300000," Novela said.

He added: "This department, at its current pace, would have taken 300 years to eradicate the current housing backlog in Johannesburg, and our backlogs grow rapidly as 120000 [people] migrate to the city annually."

He said the department was forced to return the bulk of its conditional grant back to the National Treasury due to nonspending.