You'll need luck, Mr Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to improve race relations in South Africa. Good luck to him. We'll continue having strained race relations in this country for as long as racist whites continue to think they know what is good and bad for black South Africans.

I once posted a tweet suggesting that English cricketer Ben Stokes seemed to abuse black cricketers more. It was my personal opinion.

A white South African posted a reply saying my tweet shows that black South Africans can't see anything beyond colour.

I was shocked because I'm very capable of defending my opinions and I also didn't understand why my personal opinion had to affect fellow black South Africans. But then again, if you analyse history and social networks, we've always been defined by what racist whites perceive of us.