Twitter laughs as teleprompter trips up Holomisa
May has to be the longest month we've ever had😂 Kusaz'ba Lit pic.twitter.com/5JHVB98fBT— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 17, 2018
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa had viewers laughing during Thursday evening’s episode of “As It Happens” on eNCA.
During the live show‚ Holomisa struggles to read from the teleprompter‚ he then gets fed up and pauses.
Laughter can be heard in the background in the studio and the general does not look too impressed.
However‚ Holomisa had a good spirit about it and did not allow that mishap get him down.
He tweeted afterwards: “Truth be told the TelePrompt Screen messed me up and caught me unaware. I will catch that fish in future. Thanks for watching.”
Twitter users‚ on the other hand‚ could not stop laughing at Holomisa’s slip up. EFF Leader Julius Malema tweeted: “General my General.”
Lebo tweeted: “That was one tricky fish.”
Afro World View owner‚ Mzwanele Manyi‚ even offered a helping hand to Holomisa.
“We run free lessons at Afro Worldview.”
Simile Khumalo tweeted: “The General lost the signal.”
Monarekgobe1 tweeted: “You looked like a lost and found child in the supermarket general.”
Vuyo X tweeted: “Do not worry General we understand. Peter Ndoro has been killing people(Butelezi and President) left right and center because of that TelePrompt.”
The other politicians that took over the anchor role on eNCA this week included ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe‚ IFP MP Liezel van der Merwe‚ DA MP Natasha Mazzone and EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. According to TshisaLive reports:
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had people glued to their TV screens on Monday.
The politician‚ whose party has often slammed the broadcaster‚ put on a suit and his brightest smile to discuss some of the biggest news stories of the day.
He not only read the news‚ but also had a engaging debate with Peter Bruce on land expropriation and had a live Q&A.
But‚ yoh‚ The People’s Bae did the most‚ and had viewers rushing for the land with his comments.
Here are just four comments that gave the internet life:
“Today I’m your host in this white monopoly capitalism platform“ Ndlozi came straight out the gate to label the broadcaster a “white monopoly capitalism platform” and had the Twitter streets howling.
I can also do this , this English simple #AsItHappens: Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi #DStv403. pic.twitter.com/Qu79aIaXcp— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) May 14, 2018
“But tonight...I’m your host, in this White-Monopoly-Capitalism platform” 😂 @MbuyiseniNdlozi #AsItHappens pic.twitter.com/cRsU4k0Uss— Mr_Els (@KhubanaEls) May 14, 2018
“Love without justice is evil“ This was the moment The People’s Bae became The People’s Poet 2.0. Ndlozi ended a touching sermon on abuse by telling women to always remember “love without justice is evil“. We died.
“Where is your source?“ In a conversation with Peter Bruce about his column in which he claimed that only a tiny minority of black people want to farm‚ Ndlozi hit Bruce with a young “where is your source?” He later returned with a strong clapback‚ declaring ““I could disagree‚ but I should have the correct sources.”
[EARLIER] #AsItHappens: Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi in conversation with Peter Bruce @Bruceps. He asks him about an opinion piece that Bruce wrote stating that a tiny minority of black people want to farm. Asks him about the source he used to arrive to that conclusion. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/pwDZOTxPcP— eNCA (@eNCA) May 14, 2018
“Even when you’re reading there‚ you not reading them properly“ Ndlozi delivered a smackdown when he dropped in a line while Bruce was looking at his notes. With a smile on his face‚ he said: ““even when you’re reading there‚ you not reading them properly“.