Twitter laughs as teleprompter trips up Holomisa

Laughter can be heard in the background in the studio and the general does not look too impressed.

However‚ Holomisa had a good spirit about it and did not allow that mishap get him down.

He tweeted afterwards: “Truth be told the TelePrompt Screen messed me up and caught me unaware. I will catch that fish in future. Thanks for watching.”

Twitter users‚ on the other hand‚ could not stop laughing at Holomisa’s slip up. EFF Leader Julius Malema tweeted: “General my General.”