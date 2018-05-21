The world is mum as Israel guns down Gaza protesters in Draconian Nazi style

Israel's massive gunning down of peaceful protesters is not only a violation of international law but the actions are tantamount to war crimes under the International Criminal Court Regulations.

The reaction was Draconian, epitomising the essence of Israel's brutal policy of massive force.

The slaughter of innocent civilians lays the foundation for the world to see the true nature of Israel's determination to rid the Palestinians from their geographical area.

The reaction of the world community is also astonishingly feeble.