How Bushiri saved my career - Downs star Tiyani Mabunda

Mamelodi Sundowns defender and staunch supporter of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church Enlightened Christian Gathering, Tiyani Mabunda, said he was indebted to the prophet because he rescued his soccer career with prayers.

Mabunda, 30, was under fire on Twitter last week when his followers questioned his consistent appreciation of Bushiri during his Man of the Match award acceptance speeches live on TV.

However, what people don't know, according to Mabunda, is that before he became a regular in the starting line-up, he had only played a cumulative of 20 minutes in three seasons for Sundowns. He said his career was facing early termination as he also suffered endless injuries. He was loaned out to Free State Stars.

"But all that changed after I visited Prophet Bushiri in 2015. I was taken to the church by my fiance because things were not going well for me. It was on the 17th of April 2015. I remember very well because it was on my birthday," Mabunda said.

"I had lost hope and was beginning to believe that my football career was over because I was told by the club's four doctors that I had to undergo surgery for a groin injury and there was no guarantee that I would play football again," said Mabunda.