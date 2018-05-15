The South African government has withdrawn its ambassador to Israel following a deadly attack in the Gaza Strip in which more than four dozen civilians were killed.

“The South African government condemns in the strongest terms possible the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border‚ which has led to the deaths of over 40 civilians‚” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement on Monday night.

Dirco said the victims were taking part in a peaceful protest against the provocative inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

“Given the indiscriminate and grave manner of the latest Israeli attack‚ the South African government has taken a decision to recall Ambassador Sisa Ngombane with immediate effect until further notice‚” the Dirco statement said.