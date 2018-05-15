Tutu ‘distressed and brokenhearted’ over Gaza massacre

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has added his voice to the chorus of condemnation of the deadly attack by Israeli forces in Gaza on Monday that left 58 Palestinian protesters dead.

“I am deeply distressed and brokenhearted by the massacre perpetrated by the State of Israel in Gaza yesterday.

“I pray to God to open the eyes and hearts of all citizens of the Holy Land – and of political and religious leaders in the region and across the world – to assist them to recognise our common humanity and membership of God’s family. People who recognise the humanity in others do not author or perpetrate massacres‚” the archbishop said in a statement on Tuesday.