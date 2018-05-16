Israel's barbarity in Palestine similar to the Sharpeville Massacre

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu once said: "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

The South African government's withdrawal of its ambassador to Israel is commendable.

Once again, we are witnessing the barbarity of the Israeli military as it kills and injures civilians.

The level of death and injury caused by the Israeli occupying forces to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity, for which Israel must be fully held accountable.