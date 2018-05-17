News

US embassy move bound to infuriate Palestinians

17 May 2018 - 10:08
FILE PICTURE: People hold Palestinian flags and a banner reading 'Palestine Solidarity Campaign' during a protest against Grammy-winning American musician Pharrell Williams near the Grand west Casino where he was holding a concert in Cape Town, on 21 September, 2015.
Image: AFP PHOTO / RODGER

Israeli forces shot and killed about 60 Palestinians and injured more than 2700 in Monday protests along the Gaza border, while a few miles away Israel and the US held a festive inauguration for the new American embassy in contested Jerusalem.

The Palestinian people have a right to be dismayed, if not enraged, by this move, which violates the spirit of the 1948 partition agreement that Jerusalem would be administered by an impartial international body.

If there is to be peace, then Israel should replace the occupation with a UN peacekeeping force, bring home the illegal settlers, tear down the apartheid wall and negotiate in good faith for peace.

Emmanuel Peek,Glenwood, Durban

