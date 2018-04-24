Limiting consumption of alcohol at football events one way to fix thuggery

Video footage has gone viral on social media of the chaos that erupted after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Football authorities must seek a lasting solution to this hooliganism, which has been rampant for far too long.

The solution is not complicated. Rotate a mix of uniformed and armed plain-clothes officers in and around the stadiums.

Limiting alcohol consumption at football events is one of the best ways to limit football hooliganism. Though you can never ban alcohol consumption altogether, restricting intoxicated fans from entering the grounds as well as limiting the serving of alcohol at the events is a great way to start.