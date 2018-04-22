Zuma and Mahumapelo must pay back money for R1.5m cattle gift‚ says EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Sunday called on the Public Protector to probe North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's alleged lavish gift of cattle worth R1.5-million to then president Jacob Zuma.

"The EFF calls on the Public Protector to investigate former President Jacob Zuma and North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on the allegations that the Premier gave Zuma a herd of cattle worth R1.5-million as a gift and paid for it using public funds‚" said spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.

"The EFF has also written a letter to the Public Protector to that effect."

Allegations were that the cattle were paid for using public funds and were meant to have gone to emerging farmers in the province.

According to the Sunday Times‚ the cattle were delivered to Nkandla and signed for by Zuma himself in October 2016.

The Hawks are investigating the matter.