Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has described the horrific killing of six miners in a petrol bomb attack in Burgersfort in Limpopo as a disaster and anarchy.

Speaking during the visit to the area along with various stakeholders on Thursday‚ Mantashe said the suspects' decision was to kill all 50 mineworkers when they threw a petrol bomb into a bus travelling to Modikwa Platinum Mine on Monday night.

"We call on the police to dig deeper in this case. We want to know who is the brain behind the attack and that person must be arrested‚" he said.

The minister blamed the heinous attack on growing unemployment and greed in the area.

He said following the closure of more than five mines in the area some community members had become desperate and greedy.

"Some of these mines have been placed under care and maintenance‚ they are waiting for the price of platinum and chrome to increase then they can open them. We need to start with those mines and get other people to operate those mines and create jobs‚" he said.

Mantashe said he would be meeting with the minister of police‚ Bheki Cele‚ to launch a unit to deal with illegal mining.