Let's give weaker students a chance

It's shocking how some South Africans demonise government initiatives to allow pupilswith low marks to finish basic education. What it means is that the small group of pupils targeted should drop out and live their lives as confirmed failures.

In modern countries a poorly performing child is not sent to hell by the media - including public broadcasters, opposition parties and weak-minded people - who fail to understand that some kids will never be doctors or lawyers.

They are supported with low academic mark certificates to access vocational schools for welding, boilermaking etc, which eventually makes them entrepreneurs.

In SA, the media never go deeper to study global trends or educate unsuspecting South Africans about the very practice now adopted around the world and yielding positive results on trade skills and job opportunities.

The limitations of journalism and politics in our country is destroying our ability to agree on very sensible and productive strategies which makes the modern world succeed.

Very sick irreparable listerialand!

Kagiso Sedumedi

Oxfordshire, UK