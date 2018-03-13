Cele correct on violence against women and kids

When the newly appointed Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, was officially welcomed by the SA Police Service in Pretoria, he mentioned a few things vital to policing in his tenure.

He said combating violence against women and children would be a priority.

Child abuse and domestic violence have indeed become unbearable.

On his take on the media, I agree with the minister because the media seem to hide the successes of the police in fighting crime. When the police are in the wrong, they publish on the front page with bold letters.

Minister Cele is even known to criminals for his tough stance against crime; he leads from the front.

Andries Monyane,by e-mail