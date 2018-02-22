South Africa

Dodgy viennas send more than 400 EC children to hospital

By Gugu Phandle - 22 February 2018 - 15:30
Dodgy viennas send more than 400 EC children to hospital.
Dodgy viennas send more than 400 EC children to hospital.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

On Thursday‚ an additional 180 pupils were taken to the St Barnabas Hospital following the food poisoning spell that hit Ndamase Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni.

This followed after 250 pupils from the same school were rushed to hospital‚ some of them to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha. This brings to 430 the number of children affected.

Education team probes food poisoning claims at Ngqeleni school

Eastern Cape education bosses are sending a multi-departmental team to investigate claims of food poisoning at a rural Ngqeleni boarding school.
News
5 hours ago

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the children‚ who all live in the school’s hostel‚ had been given viennas to eat – which appears to be when the problem started.

The department of education said it had instructed the service provider responsible for providing food for the hostel pupils to stop feeding them the food until an investigation has been conducted.

 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X