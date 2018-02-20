MEC 'shocked and outraged' by rape at hospital

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says she is outraged at the allegations of sexual assault at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.

The MEC said she was shocked to hear of alleged sexual assault by a sessional doctor at the hospital in the outpatient department.

“This horrifying incident is alleged to have taken place yesterday. Upon hearing about the matter‚ the hospital management assisted the victim and alerted the specialist family violence‚ sexual assault and child abuse unit of the South African Police Service where a sexual assault case was opened. The victim was then referred to Leratong Hospital’s crisis center for clinical assessment‚ trauma counselling and collection of evidence.