Gunshot victim Magwaca responds well to physio

Western Cape top boxing trainer Zola Koti says Mzuvikile "Old Bones" Magwaca is making a steady recovery after being discharged from Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

That is where the leg of his 26-year-old charge from Khayelitsha was operated on above the knee last month.

The talented boxer was shot with an R4 rifle on January 18 by thugs during a robbery at his home at night.

The current WBF, IBF Intercontinental and WBA International bantamweight champion underwent what Koti described as a successful operation.

Koti said no arrest had been made since the shooting incident.

"He is now attending physiotherapy but I have advised him to take it easy and not rush the process," said Koti yesterday.

"We were told that there must be improvement after at least six weeks. There will then be lots of X-rays and scans and more tests to be done to determine his future but we are positive that all will go well.

"There is an element of relief from our side and we remain hopeful that he will recover fully. We are waiting patiently to hear that arrests have been made. Those robbers must tell the nation why they shot the man when he had not refused to do what they told him to do. They had already robbed his mother and brother of their cellphones."

Magwaca is rated No 10 by the IBF and eighth by the WBO.